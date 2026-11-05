🛒 Pelham, NH Retail Roles: Multiple Hannaford Trainee Openings

Pelham’s retail scene is busy, and Hannaford Supermarkets is building up its management team. If you’ve got store or department lead experience, these trainee roles could be your next step.

All roles below are full-time, based at 150 Bridge Street, Pelham, NH, and list pay at $18.95–$27.25 per hour.

Employer: Hannaford Supermarkets

Hannaford Supermarkets Location: Pelham, NH

Pelham, NH Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $18.95–$27.25/hour

Lead the center store (grocery, non-perishables) and manage day-to-day operations, merchandising, and inventory. Good fit if you like organizing product layouts, tracking sales and shrink, and coaching a team on strong customer service.

Employer: Hannaford Supermarkets

Hannaford Supermarkets Location: Pelham, NH

Pelham, NH Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $18.95–$27.25/hour

Run the deli department, focusing on fresh food quality, food safety, and friendly service at the counter. You’ll hire and train deli staff, manage schedules, and keep the case looking sharp while hitting sales and margin goals.

Employer: Hannaford Supermarkets

Hannaford Supermarkets Location: Pelham, NH

Pelham, NH Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $18.95–$27.25/hour

Oversee front-end operations like checkouts and customer help, making sure shoppers have a smooth experience. Ideal if you’re great with people, can handle complaints calmly, and enjoy leading cashiers and service desk staff.

Employer: Hannaford Supermarkets

Hannaford Supermarkets Location: Pelham, NH

Pelham, NH Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $18.95–$27.25/hour

Take charge of the produce department, from ordering and freshness checks to displays and shrink control. This is a good match if you like working with fresh foods and keeping a busy, colorful department running smoothly.

If one of these sounds right, click through, check the full details, and get your application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.