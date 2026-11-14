♻️ Small aluminum items now accepted in recycling

Recycling just got a bit simpler in Pelham Manor.

You can now put small aluminum items—including Nespresso coffee pods and aluminum bottle caps—in your regular curbside commingled recycling.

A few key points:

Aluminum pods and caps: go in recycling

pods and caps: go in Plastic coffee pods: still not accepted in recycling and should go in the trash

This small change makes it easier to recycle more from your daily routine and helps keep Pelham Manor clean and green. For full details, check Westchester County’s press release on the program.