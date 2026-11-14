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Pelham Manor
♻️ Pelham Manor now recycles small aluminum pods and caps
11 days ago
♻️ Small aluminum items now accepted in recycling
Recycling just got a bit simpler in Pelham Manor.
You can now put small aluminum items—including Nespresso coffee pods and aluminum bottle caps—in your regular curbside commingled recycling.
A few key points:
- Aluminum pods and caps: go in recycling
- Plastic coffee pods: still not accepted in recycling and should go in the trash
This small change makes it easier to recycle more from your daily routine and helps keep Pelham Manor clean and green. For full details, check Westchester County’s press release on the program.
More Info: Recycling Just Got Easier in Pelham Manor! • Pelha...
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