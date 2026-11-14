Pelham’s tech scene is small but steady, and these roles are great if you want to build a long-term IT career without leaving town.

Employer: Accellera Solutions, Inc.

Accellera Solutions, Inc. Location: Pelham, AL (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Veteran-owned Accellera Solutions is looking for an entry-level help desk tech to handle troubleshooting, network administration, and day-to-day IT support. Great fit if you have basic IT skills, strong customer service, and maybe a CompTIA A+ or Network+ and want to grow your tech career locally.

Employer: Convergint

Convergint Location: Pelham, AL (local travel to jobsites)

(local travel to jobsites) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Convergint needs an experienced tech (about 3–5 years) to install and program security, fire alarm, and life safety systems. This role is hands-on with tools and wiring, includes customer training, and comes with strong benefits like PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, and paid parental leave.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and send a quick, tailored resume while it’s still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.