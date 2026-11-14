Pelham’s trades scene is busy right now, especially for folks who like hands-on work and steady hours. Here are a few solid building and grounds roles hiring around town.

Employer: One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning (Service Minds)

One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning (Service Minds) Location: Pelham, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Top technicians earn $100K+ annually (uncapped commissions)

Residential service role with year-round work, uncapped pay, and a take-home company vehicle. Strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO) plus paid training and clear paths into leadership and other trades.

Employer: Carrier

Location: Pelham, AL (serving data center / commercial sites)

(serving data center / commercial sites) Type: Full-time, Union

Pay Range: $38.00 – $76.00 per hour

High-level commercial HVAC role working on centrifugal chillers and data centers with a global leader. Union position with medical, retirement, paid time off, company vehicle, tools, PPE, and paid travel time after the first hour.

Employer: Fish Window Cleaning

Location: Pelham, AL (Birmingham-area routes)

(Birmingham-area routes) Type: Full-time

Pay: Training at $16/hr, then about $18–$22/hr, with top techs at $25+/hr

Outdoor, active job with Monday–Friday, daytime hours only and most days done by mid-afternoon. No experience needed, just reliability and comfort with ladders; offers 401(k) with match, bonuses, and room to grow into team lead.

If one of these fits you, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the details, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.