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🔧 Pelham, AL Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
Pelham’s trades scene is busy right now, especially for folks who like hands-on work and steady hours. Here are a few solid building and grounds roles hiring around town.
HVAC Service Technician
- Employer: One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning (Service Minds)
- Location: Pelham, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Top technicians earn $100K+ annually (uncapped commissions)
Residential service role with year-round work, uncapped pay, and a take-home company vehicle. Strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO) plus paid training and clear paths into leadership and other trades.
HVAC Data Center Chiller Technician – Journeyman (Union)
- Employer: Carrier
- Location: Pelham, AL (serving data center / commercial sites)
- Type: Full-time, Union
- Pay Range: $38.00 – $76.00 per hour
High-level commercial HVAC role working on centrifugal chillers and data centers with a global leader. Union position with medical, retirement, paid time off, company vehicle, tools, PPE, and paid travel time after the first hour.
Window Cleaning Technician – No Weekends, No Nights
- Employer: Fish Window Cleaning
- Location: Pelham, AL (Birmingham-area routes)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Training at $16/hr, then about $18–$22/hr, with top techs at $25+/hr
Outdoor, active job with Monday–Friday, daytime hours only and most days done by mid-afternoon. No experience needed, just reliability and comfort with ladders; offers 401(k) with match, bonuses, and room to grow into team lead.
If one of these fits you, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the details, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.