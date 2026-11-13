Pelham has some solid hands-on jobs right now, from outdoor window work to high-end HVAC. Good mix of entry-level and expert roles, all with steady hours.

Employer: Fish Window Cleaning

Fish Window Cleaning Location: Pelham, AL (Birmingham metro)

(Birmingham metro) Type: Full-time

Pay: $16/hr during training, then performance-based (~$18–22/hr, up to $25+/hr)

No experience needed. You’ll clean windows for homes and small businesses, ride in a company vehicle, work Mon–Fri, ~6:30 AM–3:30 PM, and keep all evenings and weekends free. Comes with bonus potential, flexible schedule, free snacks, and room to grow into a crew lead.

Employer: Carrier

Location: Pelham, AL

Type: Full-time, Union

Pay: $38.00–$76.00 per hour

High-level HVAC role working on data center chillers and commercial systems for a global leader. You’ll handle installs, diagnostics, and maintenance, with company vehicle, tools, PPE, paid travel time, and union benefits (medical, retirement, vacation, etc.). Requires EPA Universal, 5+ years HVAC and 3+ years with centrifugal chillers.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—apply while they’re still hiring and share this with a friend who likes working with their hands.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.