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Pelham
⚠️ Pelham Veterans Day 2026 city hours & trash schedule
5 days ago
⚠️ Veterans Day hours for Pelham city facilities – Nov. 11, 2026
On Wednesday, November 11, 2026, several City of Pelham facilities will have special hours for Veterans Day:
- Pelham City Hall & Administrative Offices: Closed
- Pelham Public Library: Closed
- Pelham Senior Center: Closed
- Pelham Racquet Club: Open 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.
- Pelham Recreation Center: Open 8:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.
- Pelham Civic Complex & Ice Arena: Open regular hours
- Ballantrae Golf Club: Open regular hours, holiday rates apply
Trash collection:
- Amwaste will run normal service on Veterans Day.
- If your regular pickup day is Wednesday, have your cart at the curb by 6:00 a.m.
- If your trash is not collected, report a missed pickup through the Pelham 311 app or the City’s website.
The City of Pelham also shares thanks to all veterans for their service.
More Info: Closings & Special Hours: Veterans Day - Wednesday...
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