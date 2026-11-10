⚠️ Pelham Veterans Day 2026 city hours & trash schedule

⚠️ Veterans Day hours for Pelham city facilities – Nov. 11, 2026

On Wednesday, November 11, 2026, several City of Pelham facilities will have special hours for Veterans Day:

Pelham City Hall & Administrative Offices: Closed

Closed Pelham Public Library: Closed

Closed Pelham Senior Center: Closed

Closed Pelham Racquet Club: Open 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.

Open Pelham Recreation Center: Open 8:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.

Open Pelham Civic Complex & Ice Arena: Open regular hours

Open regular hours Ballantrae Golf Club: Open regular hours, holiday rates apply

Trash collection:

Amwaste will run normal service on Veterans Day .

will run . If your regular pickup day is Wednesday , have your cart at the curb by 6:00 a.m.

, have your cart at the curb by If your trash is not collected, report a missed pickup through the Pelham 311 app or the City’s website.

The City of Pelham also shares thanks to all veterans for their service.