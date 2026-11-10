Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Pelham

⚠️ Pelham Veterans Day 2026 city hours & trash schedule

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sB5aq_1GwD7cNp00

⚠️ Veterans Day hours for Pelham city facilities – Nov. 11, 2026

On Wednesday, November 11, 2026, several City of Pelham facilities will have special hours for Veterans Day:

  • Pelham City Hall & Administrative Offices: Closed
  • Pelham Public Library: Closed
  • Pelham Senior Center: Closed
  • Pelham Racquet Club: Open 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.
  • Pelham Recreation Center: Open 8:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.
  • Pelham Civic Complex & Ice Arena: Open regular hours
  • Ballantrae Golf Club: Open regular hours, holiday rates apply

Trash collection:

  • Amwaste will run normal service on Veterans Day.
  • If your regular pickup day is Wednesday, have your cart at the curb by 6:00 a.m.
  • If your trash is not collected, report a missed pickup through the Pelham 311 app or the City’s website.

The City of Pelham also shares thanks to all veterans for their service.

More Info: Closings & Special Hours: Veterans Day - Wednesday...

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments