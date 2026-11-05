📣 Pelham, AL Sales & Marketing – Multiple Roles Up to $200K

Pelham’s sales scene is busy right now, with strong demand for people who can sell, lead teams, and support technical customers. If you’re in or near Pelham, AL, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Eaton – North America Sales Division

Eaton – North America Sales Division Location: Pelham, AL (within 50 miles)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Target total compensation $75,900 – $111,100 (base + incentive)

Support outside sales and customers on electrical projects, from quoting to closing deals. Good fit if you have a bachelor’s degree, at least 1 year of work experience, and want a mix of technical problem-solving and sales with strong benefits.

Employer: Great Day Improvements (Champion Window / Champion Home Exteriors)

Location: Pelham, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Potential $140,000 – $200,000/year (base + bonus)

Lead and grow a team of in-home sales reps while still selling yourself. This role is ideal if you love coaching a sales team, running sales meetings and ride-alongs, and want company-generated leads plus a robust benefits package.

Employer: USS – United Structural Systems (Ox Foundation Solutions)

Location: Pelham, AL

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: Not listed

Despite the title, this is a sales-focused role: you’ll find new customers, diagnose home foundation issues, present solutions, and close deals. Good match if you have 2+ years of sales, some construction or home improvement experience, and want 401(k) match, health, dental, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often grow fast and remember strong applicants.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.