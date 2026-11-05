👔 Pelham, AL Management Roles with Multiple Project Openings

Pelham’s project and operations scene is busy right now, especially around construction, HVAC, and building systems. If you like leading teams and keeping complex jobs on track, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Engineered Cooling Services

Engineered Cooling Services Location: Pelham, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead commercial HVAC projects from start to finish, focusing on profitability, schedules, and client retention. Ideal if you have 3–5 years of HVAC project management and want to own budgets, subcontractors, and day‑to‑day project decisions.

Employer: Engineered Cooling Services

Engineered Cooling Services Location: Pelham, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great fit for recent grads with a related Bachelor’s degree who want to grow into project leadership. You’ll support and lead HVAC projects while getting training, certifications, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and a vehicle plan as you build your career.

Employer: Convergint

Convergint Location: Pelham, AL (serving Birmingham area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, not listed

Support senior project managers on building automation, fire, and security systems projects while you sharpen your financial and leadership skills. Comes with 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave, and extra days off like a Fun & Laughter Day.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar roles posted nearby. Share this with a friend who’s ready for their next step in management.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.