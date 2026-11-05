🛒 Pelham, AL Retail Jobs: Multiple Roles With Growth & Benefits

Pelham’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like helping customers and staying on your feet. Here are a few good picks hiring locally.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Pelham, AL

Type: Full-time (position may also be part-time)

Full-time (position may also be part-time) Salary: Not listed

Entry-level sales role helping DIY customers with parts, batteries, wipers, and more. Good fit if you like cars, don’t mind lifting, and want steady hours with chances to learn store systems and inventory.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Pelham, AL

Type: Part-time (about 20 hrs/week)

Pay Range: $16.00 – $23.00/hour

Application window expected to close: 01/04/2027

Lead the store crew when managers are away, handle customer issues, and keep the store running smoothly. Good for someone with retail experience who wants leadership duties plus access to benefits like dental, vision, discounts, and wellness resources (depending on hours and eligibility).

Employer: Circle K

Location: 2101 Pelham Parkway, Pelham, AL 35124

Type: Full-time (evening and overnight shifts)

(evening and overnight shifts) Salary: Not listed

Fast-paced convenience store role where you’ll run the register, help with food, and keep the store looking sharp. Standout perks include weekly pay, bonus potential, paid training, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with company match, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh on your mind.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.