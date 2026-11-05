💰 Pelham, AL Accounting Jobs with Multiple Openings

Pelham’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid office roles that keep cash flowing and businesses growing. If you like numbers, details, and steady work, these local jobs are worth a look.

Employer: Steel Dynamics, Inc (Vulcan Steel Products)

Steel Dynamics, Inc (Vulcan Steel Products) Location: Pelham, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (base salary + ROA bonus; pay based on experience)

Help lead the credit and collections process by reviewing customer info and advising management on credit risk. This role comes with a base salary plus bonus, medical benefits, 401(k) with match, profit sharing and company stock, and tuition reimbursement for you and your kids.

Note: Also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same job, so only linked once here.

Employer: Gabriella White (Gabby & Summer Classics)

(Gabby & Summer Classics) Location: Pelham, AL – Corporate office (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a fast-paced accounting team where you’ll post payments, make daily collection calls, and keep aging reports clean and accurate. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match after 12 months, paid time off and holidays, parental leave, and a generous product discount on their furniture brands.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the full description, and send in your resume while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.