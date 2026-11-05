📢 Pelham Racquet Club, coach and junior star earn 3 USTA awards

📢 Pelham Racquet Club earns three big USTA Alabama honors Pelham Racquet Club is getting statewide recognition for its work with young tennis players. Ryen Valentine , Head Tennis Professional at Pelham Racquet Club , was named USTA Alabama Tennis Professional of the Year . He launched the PRIME Tennis Academy , which now has 46 members and helps juniors from beginner to advanced levels.

, Head Tennis Professional at , was named . He launched the , which now has and helps juniors from beginner to advanced levels. John Davis “JD” Walker , a longtime PRC player and PRIME Academy member, was named USTA Alabama Male Junior Player of the Year . He’s ranked No. 1 in his recruiting class in Alabama and now helps with clinics for younger players.

, a longtime PRC player and PRIME Academy member, was named . He’s ranked and now helps with clinics for younger players. The Frostbite Invitational, hosted by Pelham Racquet Club in partnership with Pelham City Schools, was named Team Tennis Event of the Year. The tournament brings high school teams from across Alabama to Pelham to kick off their season. These awards highlight strong coaching, rising junior talent, and a successful partnership between the club and Pelham City Schools.

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