Pekin has some very sweet cats and kittens waiting for loving homes. All of these cuties are at T.A.P.S. No-Kill Animal Shelter and are looking for a safe, indoor life with a family of their own.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: T.A.P.S. No-Kill Animal Shelter — (309) 353-8277

👉 Meet Milkshake and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange or red with white

Orange or red with white Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: T.A.P.S. No-Kill Animal Shelter — (309) 353-8277

👉 Meet Coffee and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby with white

Brown tabby with white Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: T.A.P.S. No-Kill Animal Shelter — (309) 353-8277

👉 Meet Smoothie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange or red with white

Orange or red with white Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: T.A.P.S. No-Kill Animal Shelter — (309) 353-8277

👉 Meet Soda and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black and white

Black and white Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: T.A.P.S. No-Kill Animal Shelter — (309) 353-8277

👉 Meet Lemonade and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream or ivory

Cream or ivory Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: T.A.P.S. No-Kill Animal Shelter — (309) 353-8277

👉 Meet Apple Juice and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray or blue with white

Gray or blue with white Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: T.A.P.S. No-Kill Animal Shelter — (309) 353-8277

👉 Meet Arizona and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange or red with white

Orange or red with white Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: T.A.P.S. No-Kill Animal Shelter — (309) 353-8277

👉 Meet Tea and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Siamese

Siamese Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: T.A.P.S. No-Kill Animal Shelter — (309) 353-8277

👉 Meet Alabama and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black and orange/red

Black and orange/red Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: T.A.P.S. No-Kill Animal Shelter — (309) 353-8277

👉 Meet Coconut water and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat or kitten to your family in Pekin, IL, please call T.A.P.S. No-Kill Animal Shelter at (309) 353-8277 or visit their website to set up a visit. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.