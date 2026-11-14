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🐱 Playful Pekin Cats & Kittens Ready for Adoption Today
Pekin has some very sweet cats and kittens waiting for loving homes. All of these cuties are at T.A.P.S. No-Kill Animal Shelter and are looking for a safe, indoor life with a family of their own.
Milkshake
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: T.A.P.S. No-Kill Animal Shelter — (309) 353-8277
👉 Meet Milkshake and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Coffee
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange or red with white
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: T.A.P.S. No-Kill Animal Shelter — (309) 353-8277
👉 Meet Coffee and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Smoothie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby with white
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: T.A.P.S. No-Kill Animal Shelter — (309) 353-8277
👉 Meet Smoothie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Soda
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange or red with white
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: T.A.P.S. No-Kill Animal Shelter — (309) 353-8277
👉 Meet Soda and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lemonade
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black and white
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: T.A.P.S. No-Kill Animal Shelter — (309) 353-8277
👉 Meet Lemonade and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Apple Juice
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream or ivory
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: T.A.P.S. No-Kill Animal Shelter — (309) 353-8277
👉 Meet Apple Juice and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Arizona
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray or blue with white
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: T.A.P.S. No-Kill Animal Shelter — (309) 353-8277
👉 Meet Arizona and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tea
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange or red with white
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: T.A.P.S. No-Kill Animal Shelter — (309) 353-8277
👉 Meet Tea and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Alabama
- Breed: Siamese
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: T.A.P.S. No-Kill Animal Shelter — (309) 353-8277
👉 Meet Alabama and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Coconut water
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black and orange/red
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: T.A.P.S. No-Kill Animal Shelter — (309) 353-8277
👉 Meet Coconut water and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat or kitten to your family in Pekin, IL, please call T.A.P.S. No-Kill Animal Shelter at (309) 353-8277 or visit their website to set up a visit. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.