Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Pekin, IL? These adoptable dogs are waiting at T.A.P.S. No-Kill Animal Shelter for someone to bring them home.

Breed: Mastiff / Mixed Breed (Large)

Mastiff / Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black Adoption Fee: $250

Shelter: T.A.P.S. No-Kill Animal Shelter

Phone: (309) 353-8277

Teddy is a large-breed mastiff mix puppy who will likely grow into a big, strong dog. If you’re ready for puppy training and lots of love, he could be a great match. Please contact the shelter for details on his vaccinations, neuter status, and how he does with kids or other pets.

👉 Meet Teddy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mastiff / Mixed Breed (Large)

Mastiff / Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black Adoption Fee: $250

Shelter: T.A.P.S. No-Kill Animal Shelter

Phone: (309) 353-8277

Aimee is a mastiff mix puppy who will also be a large dog when grown. She’ll need a family ready for big-dog needs: training, exercise, and plenty of space. Ask the shelter about her current health care, spay status, and whether she’s met kids, cats, or other dogs.

👉 Meet Aimee and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: T.A.P.S. No-Kill Animal Shelter

Phone: (309) 353-8277

Special Note: FLIGHT RISK – adopter must be okay with indoor access & potty pads only.

Basket is a small mixed-breed young dog with special needs. Because he is a flight risk, he must live indoors only, with secure doors and no unsupervised outdoor time. His adopter must be comfortable using potty pads indoors instead of outdoor potty breaks. Please talk with the shelter to be sure your home setup is safe and suitable for him.

👉 Meet Basket and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call T.A.P.S. No-Kill Animal Shelter at (309) 353-8277 to ask about current availability and next steps to adopt.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.