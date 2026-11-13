Pekin’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands hiring across customer service and store leadership. If you like helping people or running a team, these are worth a look.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Pekin, IL (113 Radio City Dr.)

(113 Radio City Dr.) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line role taking phone orders, handling cash/card payments, and helping make pizzas in a fast-paced store. Good fit if you’re friendly, detail-focused, and open to evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Pekin, IL (1810 Court St.)

(1810 Court St.) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar customer-facing role at a different Pekin location, with on-the-job training if you’re new to food service. You’ll take orders, process payments, help make pizzas, and keep the store clean and organized.

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Location: Pekin, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $97,808 + quarterly bonus

Lead the whole store: drive sales, manage payroll, hire and train the team, and keep the shop running smoothly. Comes with a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401k, PTO) and more stable retail hours (store open 6am–10pm).

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting has flexible options or nearby openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.