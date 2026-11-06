🐶 Playful Pekin Dogs Ready for Adoption Into Loving Homes

Looking for a loyal dog in Pekin, IL? These adoptable pups are hoping for a fresh start with families who will love them for life.

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Young (about 1 year)

Young (about 1 year) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Adoption fee: $0 (private owner)

(private owner) Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Pekin, IL)

Finn was adopted as a tiny 3‑month‑old pup and just turned one in October. He’s had a lot of change in a short time, with multiple moves and busy full-time working owners. His family says he is extremely smart, fun, energetic, and loving, but they know he needs more time and attention than they can give.

Finn is looking for a home that can help him settle in, keep his mind busy, and give him the active life he deserves. If you have time for training, play, and routine, Finn could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Finn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pug mix

Pug mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: T.A.P.S. No-Kill Animal Shelter

Phone: (309) 353-8277

Pugsley is an adult Pug mix with that classic, squishy-faced charm. If you love smaller companion dogs who enjoy being near their people, Pugsley may be the one for you. Contact T.A.P.S. No-Kill Animal Shelter to learn more about his personality, health, and what kind of home he’ll do best in.

👉 Meet Pugsley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (medium mix)

Terrier (medium mix) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: T.A.P.S. No-Kill Animal Shelter

Phone: (309) 353-8277

With a name like Peanut Butter Oreo, you know this girl is something special. She’s a medium-sized Terrier mix with a striking black and white coat. Terrier mixes are often bright and active, so ask the shelter about her energy level, training, and whether she’s a good fit for kids or other pets.

👉 Meet Peanut Butter Oreo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Pekin, IL, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs. Call T.A.P.S. No-Kill Animal Shelter at (309) 353-8277 or visit the links above to learn more, schedule a visit, or start an adoption application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.