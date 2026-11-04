💻 Pekin, IL IT Jobs: Multiple Roles, Up to $129K+

Pekin’s tech scene is small but mighty right now—especially in insurance and industrial IT. If you’ve got solid experience, there are a few strong roles worth a serious look.

Employer: FLSmidth

FLSmidth Location: Pekin, IL (100% onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on Level 2 support role where you’re the go-to IT person on site—supporting hardware, software, network gear, meeting rooms, and onboarding/offboarding. Good fit if you have 3–5 years of desktop/IT support, know Windows, M365, basic networking, ServiceNow, and like working independently while still plugged into a global IT team.

Employer: Pekin Insurance

Location: Remote (Pekin, IL company)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $94,000 – $129,000 per year

Senior-level Guidewire dev role focused on PolicyCenter and integrations with digital portals. Ideal if you have 5–8 years of software engineering, strong Gosu/Guidewire PolicyCenter, API integration, CI/CD, and Agile experience; Guidewire Cloud and Producer Engage are a big plus. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays, and flexible/hybrid options.

Employer: Pekin Insurance

Location: Pekin, IL (flexible/hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $82,000 – $111,000 per year

Senior IT/business analyst role supporting life insurance products and forms. You’ll turn complex business needs into user stories, process flows, and test cases, act as the voice of the business to tech teams, and help with planning and releases. Best for folks with 5–8 years of BA/IT analyst work, strong requirements and process skills, and life insurance experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume this week—Pekin doesn’t always have this many solid IT roles open at once.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.