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💻 Pekin, IL IT Jobs: Multiple Roles, Up to $129K+
Pekin’s tech scene is small but mighty right now—especially in insurance and industrial IT. If you’ve got solid experience, there are a few strong roles worth a serious look.
IT Onsite Specialist – Pekin, Illinois
- Employer: FLSmidth
- Location: Pekin, IL (100% onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on Level 2 support role where you’re the go-to IT person on site—supporting hardware, software, network gear, meeting rooms, and onboarding/offboarding. Good fit if you have 3–5 years of desktop/IT support, know Windows, M365, basic networking, ServiceNow, and like working independently while still plugged into a global IT team.
Guidewire PolicyCenter Developer – Remote (Pekin-based employer)
- Employer: Pekin Insurance
- Location: Remote (Pekin, IL company)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $94,000 – $129,000 per year
Senior-level Guidewire dev role focused on PolicyCenter and integrations with digital portals. Ideal if you have 5–8 years of software engineering, strong Gosu/Guidewire PolicyCenter, API integration, CI/CD, and Agile experience; Guidewire Cloud and Producer Engage are a big plus. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays, and flexible/hybrid options.
Life Insurance – IT Analyst III
- Employer: Pekin Insurance
- Location: Pekin, IL (flexible/hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $82,000 – $111,000 per year
Senior IT/business analyst role supporting life insurance products and forms. You’ll turn complex business needs into user stories, process flows, and test cases, act as the voice of the business to tech teams, and help with planning and releases. Best for folks with 5–8 years of BA/IT analyst work, strong requirements and process skills, and life insurance experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume this week—Pekin doesn’t always have this many solid IT roles open at once.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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