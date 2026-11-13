Downtown Peekskill will kick off the holiday season with the Annual Holiday Tree Lighting on Saturday, December 5, 2026 at 4:00 PM, featuring live music, singers, dancers, local performers, and a visit from Santa Claus. Shoppers and diners can get free 4-hour parking in the Nelson Avenue and James Street garages from November 27, 2026 to January 2, 2027 while they visit local shops and restaurants and enjoy the Downtown Peekskill holiday season.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Discover Peekskill