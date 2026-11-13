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Peekskill
Peekskill food drive set for November 15
7 days ago
The 6th Annual Food Drive to support Westchester Cars & Coffee, HQ Racing, HQ Auto Vault, and the Peekskill Youth Bureau will take place on Sunday, November 15, from 8:00 am to 10:00 am at 7 John Walsh Boulevard. Residents are asked to donate non-perishable food items to help individuals and families facing food insecurity.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Peekskill, New York
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