Peekskill’s food and hotel scene is busy right now, with local brands and big hotel groups both hiring. If you like working with people (or food), these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Hotel Equities

Hotel Equities Location: Peekskill, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $20.00/hour

This overnight front desk role keeps the hotel running smoothly after dark—checking in guests, handling payments, and closing out the day’s books. Good fit if you’re organized, calm under pressure, and don’t mind night shifts.

Employer: Hotel Equities

Hotel Equities Location: Peekskill, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.50 – $19.00/hour

Front desk, guest-facing role focused on check-ins, questions, and problem-solving with a smile. Great if you enjoy talking with people, can juggle a few tasks at once, and are open to nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Dam Good® English Muffins

Location: Peekskill, NY

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: From $18.00/hour

Hands-on bakery role helping with production, cleaning, organizing, and freezer storage at a local, women-owned, mission-driven brand. Nice perks like free English muffins, shoe allowance after 6 months, paid time off, and they welcome people with barriers to employment.

If something here feels like a match, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.