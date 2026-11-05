undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Peculiar
Survey open for 2027 farmers market planning
7 days ago
Residents are invited to help plan the 2027 Peculiar Farmers & Artisans Market season by filling out a short community survey about market days, hours, and future ideas. All shoppers, including those who have never visited the market, can share their input online. Take the survey here: Peculiar Farmers & Artisans Market Community Survey
This content is adapted from materials provided by Peculiar Chamber
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.