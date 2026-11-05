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Peculiar

Survey open for 2027 farmers market planning

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zm43Z_1GpKrjE700

Residents are invited to help plan the 2027 Peculiar Farmers & Artisans Market season by filling out a short community survey about market days, hours, and future ideas. All shoppers, including those who have never visited the market, can share their input online. Take the survey here: Peculiar Farmers & Artisans Market Community Survey

This content is adapted from materials provided by Peculiar Chamber

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