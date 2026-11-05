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Pecos
Pecos Police launch Operation Blue Santa toy drive
7 days ago
Pecos Police Department has launched Operation Blue Santa for the holiday season and is asking residents, businesses, and groups to donate new, unwrapped toys for local children and funds to help provide grocery assistance to families in need while school is out for winter break. Every toy and every dollar will help Pecos children enjoy a Christmas gift and help families with food during the holidays.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Pecos Police Department
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