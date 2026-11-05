🚔 Pecos, TX Public Safety Jobs With Multiple Openings

Pecos has a few solid security and corrections roles right now, with steady hours and benefits. If you like structure, staying alert, and keeping people safe, these are worth a look.

Employer: Town of Pecos City

Town of Pecos City Location: Pecos, TX (Municipal Criminal Justice Center)

(Municipal Criminal Justice Center) Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $20.67 – $29.70 per hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, HSA, life insurance, PTO, retirement plan, tuition reimbursement, professional development

You’ll supervise offenders, maintain safety and security, respond to emergencies, and handle detailed reports and records. Good fit if you’re calm under pressure, physically active, and want strong city benefits plus training to grow in public safety.

Employer: Sitemetric

Sitemetric Location: Pecos, TX (construction jobsites)

(construction jobsites) Type: Full-time, field-based

Schedule: Thursday – Saturday, 6 PM – 6 AM

Pay: From $18.00 per hour (base pay, varies by site and experience)

Benefits (FT): Health, dental, vision, 401(k), paid vacation, sick leave, weekly pay

You’ll manage worker check-in and badging, track visitors and deliveries, and keep parking and access organized on busy construction sites. Great if you have strong customer service skills, can stay professional under pressure, and either have or can get a Texas Guard Card (TOPS).

Employer: Sitemetric

Sitemetric Location: Pecos, TX (construction jobsites)

(construction jobsites) Type: Full-time, field-based

Schedule: Monday – Wednesday, 6 AM – 6 PM

Pay: From $18.00 per hour (base pay, varies by site and experience)

Benefits (FT): Health, dental, vision, 401(k), paid vacation, sick leave, weekly pay

Same core role as the night shift—access control, badging, visitor logs, and support for site safety—but on daytime hours. Good option if you like long shifts packed into three days and want room to grow with a tech-forward security company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists other openings or future shifts. Don’t wait too long; public safety roles in Pecos tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.