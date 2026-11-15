Pearland retail is busy right now, with solid options if you like helping people and staying active on your feet. Here are a few good picks with flexible hours and room to learn.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Pearland, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting rate varies by experience and location (not listed)

Help shoppers with home improvement projects in departments like appliances, garden, tools, paint, and more. This role stands out for flexible schedules, 10% associate discount, tuition assistance, 401(k) with company match, and chances to learn trade skills while you work.

Employer: Randalls (Albertsons Companies)

(Albertsons Companies) Location: Pearland, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive wages (exact rate not listed)

Work in the meat and seafood department, prepping, packaging, and stocking fresh products while helping customers pick the right cuts and cooking options. Good fit if you like a fast-paced grocery setting, want flexible schedules, associate discounts, and access to health benefits and 401(k) if eligible.

Employer: Honey Baked Ham Co. LLC

Location: Pearland, TX

Type: Part-time, Seasonal, Temporary

Pay: $11.50 – $13.00 per hour

Short-term holiday role helping with phone, catering, lunch, and retail customers, plus some food prep and store upkeep. Great if you want extra holiday cash, flexible hours, a fun, casual environment, seasonal discounts, and even a free ham or turkey breast when you finish your full schedule.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—these kinds of roles in Pearland tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.