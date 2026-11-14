Pearland’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like working with people and don’t mind being on your feet, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Randalls (Albertsons Companies)

Randalls (Albertsons Companies) Location: Pearland, TX

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run the in-store bakery: prep dough, glaze pastries, watch the ovens, and keep the case looking great. Good fit if you enjoy baking, want flexible hours, and like steady, hands-on work with customer interaction plus big-company benefits for eligible staff.

Employer: Mini Seoul Inc (Korean convenience store)

(Korean convenience store) Location: Pearland, TX

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $13.00 – $16.00 per hour

Prep simple Korean street food like kimbap and rice bowls, keep the kitchen clean, and help package and restock food. Training is provided, so this is a nice entry-level kitchen job with a flexible schedule, health insurance, and a small, friendly team.

Employer: Starbucks

Location: Pearland, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team, keep the café running smoothly, and make sure drinks and food are on point. You’ll need at least 6 months of customer service and some experience directing others; in return you get access to Starbucks’ well-known benefits, including health coverage, 401(k) with match, and tuition help for an online bachelor’s degree.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.