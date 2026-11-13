Pearland’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for nurses and advanced practice providers. Here are a few strong picks if you want steady hours and reputable employers close to home.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care Location: Pearland, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Clinic-based dialysis role where you coordinate hemodialysis care, educate patients with end-stage kidney disease, and help lead techs and LVNs. Good fit if you have 2+ years of nephrology nursing and want a structured setting with clear clinical standards.

Employer: USPI Pearland Surgery Center (United Surgical Partners)

(United Surgical Partners) Location: Pearland, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a surgery center with weekdays only and just 1 Saturday a month, no holidays or call. Ideal for RNs with 2+ years Pre-Op/PACU experience who like fast-paced outpatient cases (orthopedics, ENT, GI, plastics, and more) but still want a predictable schedule.

Employer: CVS Health / MinuteClinic

Location: Pearland & Central/South Houston clinics

Type: Part-time, float

Pay: About $66.50–$77.50/hour for this area , overall range $41.85–$90.13/hour based on experience and location, plus shift differentials and quarterly incentives

, overall range based on experience and location, plus shift differentials and quarterly incentives Application window closes: 12/20/2026

Clinic-based primary and family care role for FNPs or PAs, with a mix of in-person and some virtual visits from the clinic. Good match if you want flexible part-time hours, autonomy, and the backing of a large retail health system.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has similar openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.