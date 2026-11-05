🏥 Pearland, TX Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Pearland’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on caregiving to high-earning clinical roles. Here are several local openings worth a look this week.

Employer: Pivot Rehabilitation

Pivot Rehabilitation Location: Pearland, TX (floating between Colonnades and Laurel Court)

(floating between Colonnades and Laurel Court) Type: Full-time

Salary: From $43/hour

Work as a licensed OT, evaluating and treating patients while floating between two facilities. This role comes with competitive pay, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and free CEUs.

Employer: Smile Brands Inc. (Castle Dental – Pearland)

(Castle Dental – Pearland) Location: Pearland, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $200,000 – $400,000 per year

Lead a busy general practice with clinical autonomy, strong operational support, and Monday–Friday, 8 AM–5 PM hours. Includes malpractice coverage, health benefits, 401(k), and complimentary CE so you can keep growing your skills.

Employer: ABLECARING PROVIDER SERVICES INC.

Location: Pearland, TX

Type: Part-time

Salary: $13/hour

Hands-on caregiving role helping clients with daily living tasks, meals, mobility, and basic health monitoring. Great fit if you have experience in group homes or assisted living and want flexible shifts in an in-person setting.

Employer: VitalCare Medical

Location: Pearland, TX

Type: Part-time (1–2 days per week)

(1–2 days per week) Salary: $60/hour

Primary care role in a clinic serving both adults and kids, with a focus on the Vietnamese-speaking community. Enjoy flexible hours, Monday–Friday 8:30 AM–4:30 PM, no calls, no weekends, ideal if you want work–life balance.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, check the details, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.