undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Pearland, TX Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Pearland’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on caregiving to high-earning clinical roles. Here are several local openings worth a look this week.
Occupational Therapist - OT (Float Role)
- Employer: Pivot Rehabilitation
- Location: Pearland, TX (floating between Colonnades and Laurel Court)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: From $43/hour
Work as a licensed OT, evaluating and treating patients while floating between two facilities. This role comes with competitive pay, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and free CEUs.
General Dentist – Castle Dental Pearland
- Employer: Smile Brands Inc. (Castle Dental – Pearland)
- Location: Pearland, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $200,000 – $400,000 per year
Lead a busy general practice with clinical autonomy, strong operational support, and Monday–Friday, 8 AM–5 PM hours. Includes malpractice coverage, health benefits, 401(k), and complimentary CE so you can keep growing your skills.
Personal Care Assistant
- Employer: ABLECARING PROVIDER SERVICES INC.
- Location: Pearland, TX
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $13/hour
Hands-on caregiving role helping clients with daily living tasks, meals, mobility, and basic health monitoring. Great fit if you have experience in group homes or assisted living and want flexible shifts in an in-person setting.
Family Nurse Practitioner / Physician Assistant (Bilingual Vietnamese)
- Employer: VitalCare Medical
- Location: Pearland, TX
- Type: Part-time (1–2 days per week)
- Salary: $60/hour
Primary care role in a clinic serving both adults and kids, with a focus on the Vietnamese-speaking community. Enjoy flexible hours, Monday–Friday 8:30 AM–4:30 PM, no calls, no weekends, ideal if you want work–life balance.
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, check the details, and apply while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.