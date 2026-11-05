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Pearland
Pearland Fire Marshal Earns Statewide Platinum Award
4 days ago
The Pearland Fire Marshal’s Office has earned the Texas Fire Marshal’s Association Achievement of Excellence in Fire Prevention Platinum Award, one of the highest honors for fire prevention in Texas. The Platinum level reflects three consecutive Gold-level awards for excellence in fire prevention, education, and community safety, and only nine Fire Marshal’s Offices in Texas have ever received this distinction.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Pearland - Government
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