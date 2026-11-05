🎓 Pearland Education Jobs with Multiple Teaching Openings

Pearland’s schools are busy and still hiring. If you like working with kids and want steady, local work, these education roles are worth a look.

Employer: Pearland ISD

Pearland ISD Location: Pearland, TX

Type: Full-time (school-year role, 179 days )

(school-year role, ) Pay: $16.05–$19.34/hour (Pay Grade IS203)

Help a special education teacher with daily classroom activities and support students with disabilities. Good fit if you’re patient, can lift and assist students, and have a high school diploma/GED and can get a Texas Educational Aide Certificate.

Employer: Pearland ISD

Pearland ISD Location: Pearland, TX

Type: Exempt contract, 185 days

Pay: Teacher Pay Grade – see current salaries on Pearland ISD HR site

Teach Algebra II and help high school students grow in both skills and confidence. You’ll need a bachelor’s degree, a valid Texas teaching certificate with the right endorsements, ESL certification (for required areas), and at least one year of student teaching or internship.

Employer: Pearland Cottage Montessori

Location: Pearland, TX

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $18.00–$20.00/hour

Lead a Pre-K classroom in a Montessori setting, creating fun lessons in literacy, math, and more for young learners. Great if you have a bachelor’s in Education or related field, classroom/childcare experience, and an interest in Montessori or private school environments.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail, and it might be a match once you see the full picture.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.