📋 Pearland, TX Admin Jobs with Multiple Front Desk Roles

Pearland has some solid front desk and school office jobs open right now, with steady hours and clear pay listed. If you like helping people and keeping things organized, these are worth a look.

Employer: Pearland ISD

Pearland ISD Location: Pearland, TX

Type: Full-time (school year, 187 days )

(school year, ) Pay: $15.00–$18.07/hour (Pay Grade AS201)

(Pay Grade AS201) What you’ll do: Be the first face families and students see, answer phones, route messages, and support the school secretary to keep the office running smoothly. Great fit if you’re calm under stress, can handle frequent interruptions, and have basic computer and office skills.

Employer: Pearland ISD

Pearland ISD Location: Pearland, TX

Type: Full-time (high school campus, 210 days )

(high school campus, ) Pay: $15.00–$18.07/hour (Pay Grade AS201)

(Pay Grade AS201) What you’ll do: Front desk role at a high school, helping students, staff, and visitors with questions, calls, and daily office needs. Good for someone with strong communication and organizational skills who enjoys working with teens and school staff.

Employer: Backstrong Spine & Rehab

Location: Pearland, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $16.00/hour

Schedule: MTWF 9am–12pm & 2pm–6pm , Thu 3pm–6pm

MTWF , Thu What you’ll do: Greet patients, answer phones, schedule visits, handle check-in/out, and explain treatment plans in a family-owned chiropractic clinic. Perfect if you’re bilingual (English/Spanish), love patient interaction, and want a steady part-time role with set hours.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, read the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.