🍽️ Pearl, MS Food & Hospitality – Multiple Local Openings

Pearl’s food scene is busy, and a lot of spots are hiring right now. If you like fast-paced work, friendly faces, and flexible hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: The Better Breakfast Company, LLC

The Better Breakfast Company, LLC Location: Pearl, MS

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $12.00 – $15.00 per hour

Hands-on kitchen role where you prep ingredients, cook menu items, help with catering, and keep the kitchen clean and safe. Good fit if you want to grow your cooking skills, with employee discounts and a flexible schedule.

Employer: Kroger

Location: Pearl, MS

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Work in the bakery/deli making and slicing food, offering samples, and helping customers find what they need. Great if you like customer service, want steady retail hours, and don’t mind learning to use ovens, slicers, and other store equipment.

Employer: Cracker Barrel

Location: Pearl, MS

Type: Part-time (benefits listed for full & part-time)

(benefits listed for full & part-time) Pay: Competitive pay (exact rate not listed), weekly pay with same-day pay access

Back-of-house role cooking classic comfort food in a busy kitchen. They offer health insurance eligibility from day 1, vacation time, 401(k) with company match, employee stock purchase program, and about 35% off food and retail. No restaurant experience needed—they’ll train you.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.