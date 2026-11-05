🛒 Pearl, MS Retail Roundup: Multiple Customer Service Jobs

Pearl’s retail scene is busy right now—especially around Bass Pro Drive. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, there are several solid options hiring today.

Employer: Bass Pro Shops

Bass Pro Shops Location: Pearl, MS

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

This role is all about helping customers pick the right fishing gear, keeping shelves stocked, and giving that “legendary” Bass Pro experience. Comes with a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401k, paid time off, and store discounts).

Employer: Rack Room Shoes

Location: Pearl, MS

Type: Part-time

Pay: $10.00 – $11.50/hour

Help families find the right shoes, run the register, and keep the store looking sharp. Good fit if you like a steady pace, clear procedures, and want retail experience with a national footwear brand.

Employer: Rack Room Shoes / Off Broadway Shoe Warehouse

Location: Pearl, MS

Type: Part-time

Pay: $10.00 – $11.50/hour

Very similar duties to the role above—customer service, POS, merchandising, and loss prevention. Nice option if you want flexible hours and like working with shoes and fashion basics.

Employer: Clarks

Location: Pearl, MS – New store opening

Type: Part-time

Pay: Range not listed

Join a new Clarks store and help launch it—great if you like being in on the ground floor. You’ll sell comfort footwear, keep the store organized, and get an employee discount (plus potential medical/dental if you meet hours rules).

Employer: Marshalls (TJX Companies, Inc.)

Location: 200 Bass Pro Dr, Pearl, MS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $13.50 – $14.00/hour

Lead the backroom and sales floor flow—truck unloads, tagging, organizing, and coaching associates. Good step up if you have at least 1 year of retail and 6 months of leadership and want benefits plus an employee discount.

Employer: Kroger

Location: Pearl, MS

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Front-end role focused on fast, friendly checkout and keeping your lane clean and safe. Good match if you’ve got basic math skills and like a busy, people-heavy environment.

Employer: Walmart / Sam’s Club

Location: 90 Bass Pro Dr, Pearl, MS

Type: Part-time

Pay: $19.00 – $27.00/hour (plus possible shift premiums)

Work in the Tire & Battery Center handling tire and battery services while helping members with purchases. Higher hourly pay, plus access to health benefits, 401(k), and Walmart’s tuition-paid education program for eligible associates.

Employer: Pilot Company

Location: Pearl, MS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $13.44 – $19.49/hour

Supervise store operations at a busy travel center—support the team, handle customer issues, and keep things running smoothly. Comes with weekly pay, fuel discount, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), tuition help, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are always hiring and offer different shifts and roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.