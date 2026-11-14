Pearl City’s food scene is busy, and a few solid spots are hiring right now. Good mix of entry-level and management, with room to grow.

Employer: Hana Group / Hana Brands

Hana Group / Location: Pearl City, HI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role working with fresh fruit in a grocery/retail setting. You’ll wash, cut, and portion fruit, keep the prep area clean, follow food safety rules, and chat with customers. Needs 6+ months food service or fresh food experience and a valid food handler’s license; expect lots of standing, lifting up to 40 lbs, and flexible hours (early mornings, evenings, weekends).

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)

Location: Pearl City, HI

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $25–$28 per hour (plus potential bonus)

Lead a single Panda Express location: hire and guide the team, hit sales goals, and keep guests happy. Comes with paid leadership training, free meals on shift, health benefits for full-time, 401(k) with company match, PTO, and growth into higher management. Must be okay with moving within 50 miles if needed, working nights/weekends/holidays, and standing in a hot, fast-paced kitchen.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.