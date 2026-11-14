Pearl City’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options both inside and outside traditional hospital walls. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you’re ready for a change.

Employer: Benchmark Behavioral Health System Hawaii (a UHS facility)

Benchmark Behavioral Health System Hawaii (a facility) Location: Pearl City, HI

Type: Full-time (32–40 hrs/week)

Pay: $28.00–$32.00/hour, based on experience

Work with adolescents (ages 12–17) in a residential behavioral health setting, using recreation and creative activities to support healing and coping skills. Good fit if you have a Bachelor’s in Recreational Therapy, CTRS certification, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, tuition help) while making a daily impact.

Employer: On-Site Health & Safety

Location: Pearl City, HI

Type: Part-time (with on-call rotation)

(with on-call rotation) Pay: $28/hour + on-call stipends ($45/night, $150/weekend)

Great for EMTs, paramedics, LVNs/LPNs, medics, CNAs, MAs, phlebotomists who want to get out of the clinic. You’ll respond to job sites in a company vehicle you take home, handle first aid, incident reports, and screenings, with 4-day/10-hour shifts, paid training, medical benefits, and a 401(k).

Employer: On-Site Health & Safety

Location: Pearl City, HI

Type: Flexible (full-time, part-time, PRN options noted in description)

Pay: $28/hour + on-call stipends ($45/night, $150/weekend)

Same core role as above, with more detail on flexible schedules and growth. Ideal if you’re 21+, can pass background and drug screening, and like a mix of driving, patient care, and safety work across different worksites.

If something here looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Pearl City roles like these don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.