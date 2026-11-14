Pearl City has steady demand for counselors and therapists, especially supporting military families and justice-involved clients. If you’re licensed (or close) and want to serve the community, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Strategic Resources, Inc. (SRI)

Strategic Resources, Inc. (SRI) Location: Pearl City, HI (on-base and nearby military installations)

(on-base and nearby military installations) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide confidential, non-medical counseling to service members and their families, using both office sessions and “walk-around” support on base. You’ll help with deployment stress, reintegration, parenting, and everyday life challenges in a flexible 40-hour workweek that may include some evenings and weekends.

Employer: Aspects of Life Counseling Services LLC (Counseling In Oahu)

(Counseling In Oahu) Location: Pearl City, HI

Type: Part-time, in-person

Pay: $20.00 – $40.00 per hour

Lead group and individual counseling for clients on probation for sex offenses, following a set curriculum. You’ll write treatment plans, progress notes, and discharge summaries, and may provide family counseling and case consultation with the clinical team.

Employer: Aspects of Life Counseling Services LLC (Counseling In Oahu)

(Counseling In Oahu) Location: Pearl City, HI

Type: Part-time, in-person

Pay: $20.00 – $40.00 per hour

Work with clients facing mental health and substance use challenges, including those on probation. This role mixes assessments, treatment planning, and group/individual counseling focused on relapse prevention, co-occurring disorders, and life skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers have similar roles or can keep you in mind for the next opening.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.