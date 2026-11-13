Pearl City is busy with defense and infrastructure work, and that means steady demand for cleared engineers and drafters. If you’ve got AutoCAD skills or security systems experience, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: VTG

VTG Location: Pearl City, HI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Estimated $33–$45/hr

Support C4ISR projects by creating detailed mechanical, electrical, and electronic drawings in AutoCAD for Navy communications systems. This role is ideal if you have a Secret clearance, strong drafting experience, and want to work on high-impact defense projects (including 3D renderings and MILCON support).

Employer: VT Group (VTG)

Location: Pearl City, HI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Estimated $33–$45/hr

Engineer and support electronic security systems (Lenel, Vindicator, CCTV) for military facilities, from system design and IDPs to testing and documentation. Great fit if you hold a Secret clearance, have hands-on ESS maintenance experience, and like blending networked security tech with AutoCAD and project work.

Employer: VT Group (VTG)

Location: Pearl City, HI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Estimated $33–$45/hr

Create and manage AutoCAD drawings for Navy C4ISR systems, including detailed layouts, 3D renderings, and documentation for installations and MILCON projects. This is a strong match if you have 5+ years of CADD drafting, AutoCAD Professional certification, and a Secret clearance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on duties and requirements, and similar roles often pop up with the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.