🛒 Pearl City Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Pearl City has some solid customer service roles right now, from entry level to team lead. If you like helping people and staying organized, these are worth a look.

Employer: Hornet Staffing, Inc, a GEE Group company

Hornet Staffing, Inc, a GEE Group company Location: Pearl City, HI (Onsite)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21/hour (W2)

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:30 AM – 4:00 PM

Handle phones, emails, delivery updates, and reports while supporting billing, accounting, and warehouse teams. Good fit if you have 2+ years admin experience, strong Excel/Word/Outlook skills, and can juggle details in a fast-paced logistics setting.

Employer: T-Mobile

Location: Pearl City, HI (warehouse/club kiosk setting)

(warehouse/club kiosk setting) Type: Part-time

Pay: Hourly base $20.50 + $5.00/hr training pay (all employees guaranteed $20/hour inclusive of base + incentives)

Be the face of T-Mobile inside a busy warehouse/club, helping customers with phones, plans, and tech. Comes with strong benefits, stock grants, and on-the-job training that can lead to a Mobile Expert role with performance incentives.

Employer: Odyssey Logistics

Location: Pearl City, HI (Onsite)

Type: Full-time (≈40 hrs/week, some overtime)

Pay: $28–$30/hour

Lead a customer service team for a global logistics company—coach reps, handle escalations, and track performance metrics. Ideal if you have 3–5 years customer service experience, some leadership background, and want solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting has related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.