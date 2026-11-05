💰 Pearl City Finance Jobs with Multiple Openings up to $158K

Pearl City has a small but solid finance scene right now, with options for both entry-level folks and experienced analysts. Here are a couple of strong picks if you’re ready to level up your money skills.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Location: Pearl City, HI (onsite / customer facility)

(onsite / customer facility) Type: Full-time

Salary: $69,400 – $158,000 per year

Work on high-impact projects that help the U.S. Navy manage and track funding. This role is great if you have 3+ years of audit/financial analysis, know GAAP/GAGAS, and already hold a Secret clearance. You’ll use advanced Excel and process improvement skills to make sure large budgets are used wisely.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Pearl City, HI 96782 (hybrid remote)

(hybrid remote) Type: Other / Entry-level

Salary: $36,000 – $82,000 per year

Good fit if you’re new to finance and like talking with people. You’ll learn investment basics, insurance education, and mortgage origination, with a flexible schedule, professional development help, and financial planning services as benefits. Must be 18+, able to work in the U.S., and have no felony convictions in the past 10 years.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—getting your name in early often opens more doors.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.