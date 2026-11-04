🍽️ Multiple Pearl City Food & Cafe Jobs, Up to $20/hr

Pearl City’s food scene is busy, and a few spots are quietly building solid teams right now. If you like fast shifts, friendly regulars, and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Pearl City, HI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the crew, keep orders moving, and help run the store during your shift. Good fit if you like a fast pace, talking with customers, and want a path to management with on-the-job training.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Pearl City, HI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Step into a bigger leadership role helping manage staff, inventory, and daily operations. This one is for folks with quick-service experience who want to grow toward general manager or even franchise owner level.

Employer: NAKS Cafe

Location: Pearl City, HI (by Don Quijote Food Court)

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $20.00/hour

Cook fusion dishes in a small, growing cafe with a fun vibe and a flexible schedule. Great for line cooks or culinary students with 1+ year kitchen experience who want steady hours, paid training, and an employee discount.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while it’s still posted.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.