Peachtree Corners has some strong money-minded roles open right now, from corporate FP&A to tax and licensing and client-facing advisory work.

Below are several solid options if you’re in accounting, tax, or financial services and want to stay local.

Employer: Intuitive

Intuitive Location: Peachtree Corners, GA (onsite Tue–Thu)

(onsite Tue–Thu) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Base range Region 1: $129,600–$186,400; Region 2: $110,200–$158,400

High-impact FP&A role owning the US Commercial P&L and revenue planning for a global leader in robotic-assisted surgery. You’ll partner with senior sales and finance leaders on budgeting, forecasting, dashboards, and revenue modeling, and mentor junior analysts.

Employer: Not listed (1099 contractor role)

Not listed (1099 contractor role) Location: Peachtree Corners, GA 30071 (hybrid remote)

(hybrid remote) Type: Independent contractor (1099)

Independent contractor (1099) Salary: $25,000–$73,400 per year

Client-facing role helping people with investments, wealth management, and financial planning while working as an independent contractor. Good fit if you like building relationships, understand FINRA/securities rules, and want flexible, hybrid work.

Employer: GardenCore

Location: Peachtree Corners, GA (office-based)

(office-based) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $60,000–$85,000 per year

Keep a fast-growing, multi-state manufacturer on track with state & local tax registrations, property tax bills, and business licenses across ~60 locations. Great for someone organized who likes compliance calendars and coordination more than hands-on tax return prep.

Employer: Baker Tilly

Location: Peachtree Corners, GA (supports DC office)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $108,000–$161,200 per year

Manager-level role advising middle-market clients and their investors on tax and business issues, with a focus on flow-through entities. You’ll lead engagements, manage staff, and build client relationships at a fast-growing advisory firm.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.