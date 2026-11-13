Peachtree Corners has some solid food service openings right now, from daytime brunch spots to weekday corporate dining. If you like fast-paced work and steady tips, these are worth a look.

Employer: Kumo Sushi

Kumo Sushi Location: Peachtree Corners, GA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $150–$250 per day (hourly + tips)

Serve sushi and drinks in a friendly, sit-down setting. You’ll greet guests, run food, handle a POS (ChowBus), and keep your section clean. Flexible schedule, food provided, and training if you’re newer to restaurant work.

Employer: Eurest (Compass Group)

Location: Intuitive – 3795 Data Drive, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Intuitive – 3795 Data Drive, Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, hours vary

Monday–Friday, hours vary Pay: $20.00–$21.00 per hour

Deadline: Ongoing until filled

Cook high-volume meals for a corporate account, Monday through Friday (no late-night restaurant chaos). Comes with big-company benefits like medical, dental, vision, retirement plan, and more, plus a steady weekday schedule.

Employer: First Watch

Location: Peachtree Corners, GA

Type: Likely part-time (daytime dining concept)

Daytime-only work at a busy breakfast/brunch spot—no night shifts. You’ll clear and reset tables fast, help keep the dining room spotless, and support the team. Perks include meal discounts and access to a wide range of benefits if you qualify on hours.

If something here fits your vibe, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good shifts go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.