👔 Peachtree Corners executive & management roles with strong pay (multiple)

Peachtree Corners is busy right now with high-level roles, especially in tech and infrastructure. If you’ve got leadership experience, there are several well-paid options worth a look.

Employer: Siemens

Siemens Location: Peachtree Corners, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary range (listed): $139,362 – $238,906

Lead a team of project managers guiding new electrical products from idea to end-of-life. This role owns PLM processes, budget planning, and cross-team coordination across R&D, product management, operations, and more.

Employer: Siemens

Siemens Location: Peachtree Corners, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary range (listed): $126,639 – $217,096

Hybrid “player-coach” role leading a major SAP S/4HANA and data/AI transformation across core business processes. You’ll map processes, drive testing and change adoption, and guide a small team of digitalization consultants.

Employer: Visionaire Partners (direct hire for a growing environmental contractor)

(direct hire for a growing environmental contractor) Location: Peachtree Corners / Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Travel: About 15%

Senior dual-role leading both estimating and full project delivery for soil and groundwater remediation projects. You’ll handle bids, budgets, subcontractors, and compliance on complex environmental jobs across the U.S.

If one of these fits your background, save the link and apply soon—strong leadership roles like these don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.