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👔 Peachtree Corners executive & management roles with strong pay (multiple)
Peachtree Corners is busy right now with high-level roles, especially in tech and infrastructure. If you’ve got leadership experience, there are several well-paid options worth a look.
Manager of PLM Project Management
- Employer: Siemens
- Location: Peachtree Corners, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary range (listed): $139,362 – $238,906
Lead a team of project managers guiding new electrical products from idea to end-of-life. This role owns PLM processes, budget planning, and cross-team coordination across R&D, product management, operations, and more.
Digital Transformation Manager – EP NA SherpaX
- Employer: Siemens
- Location: Peachtree Corners, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary range (listed): $126,639 – $217,096
Hybrid “player-coach” role leading a major SAP S/4HANA and data/AI transformation across core business processes. You’ll map processes, drive testing and change adoption, and guide a small team of digitalization consultants.
Project Manager / Estimator – Environmental & Specialty Contracting
- Employer: Visionaire Partners (direct hire for a growing environmental contractor)
- Location: Peachtree Corners / Atlanta, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Travel: About 15%
Senior dual-role leading both estimating and full project delivery for soil and groundwater remediation projects. You’ll handle bids, budgets, subcontractors, and compliance on complex environmental jobs across the U.S.
If one of these fits your background, save the link and apply soon—strong leadership roles like these don’t stay open long.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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