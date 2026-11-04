🏥 Peachtree Corners Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Peachtree Corners is quietly building a strong healthcare scene, from local dental offices to specialty infusion care. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you want to stay close to home.

Employer: Option Care Home Health LLC / Option Care Health

Option Care Home Health LLC / Location: Peachtree Corners, GA

Type: Part-time (Pharmacist-in-Charge role)

(Pharmacist-in-Charge role) Salary: $145,568 – $242,591 (annual range, listed)

Lead pharmacy operations for the nation’s largest home infusion provider, with a focus on sterile compounding, cleanroom oversight, and patient safety. This role is ideal if you have strong leadership experience, want to shape quality standards, and like the idea of home/alternate-site care instead of traditional retail.

Employer: Brian Schwenk DMD LLC (Peachtree Corners Dentistry)

Location: Peachtree Corners, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $58/hour, about 32–36 hours/week

Join a growing, faith-based private practice with a 4-day work week, production bonus, PTO, paid holidays, and family dental benefits. Good fit if you want a steady schedule, a close-knit team, and some flexibility to adjust hours in 2027 as the office grows.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send a quick, tailored resume while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.