Peachtree City has some very sweet cats and kittens waiting for a safe, loving home. All of these kitties are at Fayette County Animal Shelter and are looking for their new families.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream/Ivory (mostly)

Cream/Ivory (mostly) Shelter: Fayette County Animal Shelter

Phone: (770) 631-7210

Jacques is a handsome cream-colored young cat with a sleek shorthair coat. He’s past the tiny kitten stage but still young enough to grow and bond closely with his new family. If you’re looking for a friendly companion to share your home, Jacques could be the one.

👉 Meet Jacques and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Shelter: Fayette County Animal Shelter

Phone: (770) 631-7210

Fitz is a fluffy tuxedo kitten with striking black-and-white markings and a long, soft coat. He’s still a baby, so he’ll need a home ready for kitten playtime, gentle training, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Fitz and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown or Chocolate (mostly)

Brown or Chocolate (mostly) Shelter: Fayette County Animal Shelter

Phone: (770) 631-7210

Morgan is a brown/chocolate shorthair kitten with a classic look and curious kitten energy. He’s at the perfect age to learn good habits and bond with people or other pets in the home.

👉 Meet Morgan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown or Chocolate

Brown or Chocolate Shelter: Fayette County Animal Shelter

Phone: (770) 631-7210

Madison is a sweet brown/chocolate kitten with a short, easy-care coat. She’s young, playful, and ready to grow up in a home where she can feel safe and loved.

👉 Meet Madison and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: Fayette County Animal Shelter

Phone: (770) 631-7210

Purrisa is a sleek all-black kitten with a shiny coat and a name that hints at plenty of purrs. She’s still a baby and would love a family who can give her time, toys, and gentle attention as she grows.

👉 Meet Purrisa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat or kitten to your family, please consider visiting Fayette County Animal Shelter or calling (770) 631-7210 to ask about these adoptable kitties. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.