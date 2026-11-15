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🐱 Playful Kittens & Sweet Cats Ready for Adoption in Peachtree City
Peachtree City has some very sweet cats and kittens waiting for a safe, loving home. All of these kitties are at Fayette County Animal Shelter and are looking for their new families.
Jacques
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream/Ivory (mostly)
- Shelter: Fayette County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (770) 631-7210
Jacques is a handsome cream-colored young cat with a sleek shorthair coat. He’s past the tiny kitten stage but still young enough to grow and bond closely with his new family. If you’re looking for a friendly companion to share your home, Jacques could be the one.
👉 Meet Jacques and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Fitz
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Shelter: Fayette County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (770) 631-7210
Fitz is a fluffy tuxedo kitten with striking black-and-white markings and a long, soft coat. He’s still a baby, so he’ll need a home ready for kitten playtime, gentle training, and lots of love.
👉 Meet Fitz and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Morgan
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown or Chocolate (mostly)
- Shelter: Fayette County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (770) 631-7210
Morgan is a brown/chocolate shorthair kitten with a classic look and curious kitten energy. He’s at the perfect age to learn good habits and bond with people or other pets in the home.
👉 Meet Morgan and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Madison
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown or Chocolate
- Shelter: Fayette County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (770) 631-7210
Madison is a sweet brown/chocolate kitten with a short, easy-care coat. She’s young, playful, and ready to grow up in a home where she can feel safe and loved.
👉 Meet Madison and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Purrisa
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Shelter: Fayette County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (770) 631-7210
Purrisa is a sleek all-black kitten with a shiny coat and a name that hints at plenty of purrs. She’s still a baby and would love a family who can give her time, toys, and gentle attention as she grows.
👉 Meet Purrisa and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat or kitten to your family, please consider visiting Fayette County Animal Shelter or calling (770) 631-7210 to ask about these adoptable kitties. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.