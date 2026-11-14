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🛒 Peachtree City Retail Jobs With Multiple Leadership Openings
Peachtree City retail is busy right now, and stores are hiring people who like helping customers and keeping things running smooth. If you’ve got some leadership or key-holder experience, these are worth a look.
Interim Support Lead (Part Time) – Five Below
- Employer: Five Below
- Location: Peachtree City, GA
- Type: Part-time, temporary leadership role
- Pay: Starts at $11.50/hour
- Step into a Manager-on-Duty style role during busy seasons and leaves, handling front end, cash, merchandising, and opening/closing. Good fit if you want management experience without committing to full-time, and you’re okay with a flexible schedule including nights and weekends.
Grocery Manager – Sprouts Farmers Market
- Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market
- Location: Peachtree City, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)
- Lead multiple departments (Grocery, Dairy, Frozen, Beer/Wine) and manage ordering, inventory, and a full team. Comes with career growth paths, store discount, benefits, and DailyPay access so you can get your earnings faster.
Retail Key Carrier – HomeGoods
- Employer: HomeGoods (TJX Companies)
- Location: 204 Line Creek Drive, Peachtree City, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.25–$15.75/hour to start
- Key-holder role where you act as Manager on Duty, support opening/closing, coach associates, and keep the store running smoothly. Includes store discount and a wide range of benefits for those who meet hours/service requirements.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details and schedule options are better than they sound at first glance.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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