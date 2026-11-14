Peachtree City retail is busy right now, and stores are hiring people who like helping customers and keeping things running smooth. If you’ve got some leadership or key-holder experience, these are worth a look.

Employer: Five Below

Five Below Location: Peachtree City, GA

Type: Part-time, temporary leadership role

Pay: Starts at $11.50/hour

Step into a Manager-on-Duty style role during busy seasons and leaves, handling front end, cash, merchandising, and opening/closing. Good fit if you want management experience without committing to full-time, and you’re okay with a flexible schedule including nights and weekends.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Location: Peachtree City, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Lead multiple departments (Grocery, Dairy, Frozen, Beer/Wine) and manage ordering, inventory, and a full team. Comes with career growth paths, store discount, benefits, and DailyPay access so you can get your earnings faster.

Employer: HomeGoods (TJX Companies)

HomeGoods (TJX Companies) Location: 204 Line Creek Drive, Peachtree City, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.25–$15.75/hour to start

Key-holder role where you act as Manager on Duty, support opening/closing, coach associates, and keep the store running smoothly. Includes store discount and a wide range of benefits for those who meet hours/service requirements.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details and schedule options are better than they sound at first glance.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.