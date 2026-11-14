Peachtree City is busy in the logistics and manufacturing world right now. If you’ve got experience in purchasing, parts, or category management, there are a couple of strong options to check out.

Employer: Hoshizaki America

Location: Peachtree City, GA (618 Highway 74 S)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Salary: Competitive salary + bonus eligible (exact amount not listed)

Support a major foodservice equipment manufacturer by sourcing materials, managing suppliers, and keeping production running smoothly. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years in manufacturing purchasing, are comfortable with ERP systems (like Microsoft Dynamics), and enjoy negotiating, cost analysis, and process improvement. Strong benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and wellness programs.

Employer: SANY America

Location: Peachtree City, GA (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + annual performance bonus (exact amount not listed)

Own key aftermarket parts categories for a fast-growing heavy equipment brand. You’ll handle category strategy, pricing, inventory optimization, supplier management, and product launches, working closely with sales, marketing, and dealers. Best fit if you have 5+ years in aftermarket parts/category management or similar, strong Excel skills, and want a role tied directly to growth, margins, and market share. Includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), HSA/FSA, and company-paid disability and life insurance.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Peachtree City employers tend to post related roles as they grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.