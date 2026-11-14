Peachtree City’s plants are busy right now, and a few solid hands-on roles are open. If you like building, fixing, and checking quality, these are worth a look.

Employer: Hoshizaki America

Hoshizaki America Location: Peachtree City, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.95/hour for Brazer I

Day-shift role (4×10s starting at 5:00 AM) brazing copper and other metal parts for commercial ice machines and coolers. Good fit if you have 4+ years assembly/fabrication, can read blueprints, and want steady hours, bonus opportunities, 401(k) match, PTO, medical/dental/vision, tuition help, and a clean, climate‑controlled shop.

Employer: SANY America

Location: Peachtree City, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive, based on experience

Hands-on inspection role working around heavy construction equipment and components. You’ll check fit and finish, use tools like calipers and gauges, document defects, and work with production and engineering to fix issues. Great for someone with 1–3 years in manufacturing or equipment inspection who wants solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), HSA/FSA) and room to grow.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.