Peachtree City’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from in-home care to clinic work and dentistry. If you’re looking to help patients close to home, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Right At Home

Right At Home Location: Peachtree City, GA (in-home care)

(in-home care) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, stock options, flexible schedule, mileage reimbursement, paid training

This role is all about one-on-one care in clients’ homes—help with bathing, dressing, meals, light housekeeping, and rides to appointments. Good fit if you’re a Home Health Aide, CNA, or PCA who wants flexible hours, same-day pay, and strong local office support.

Employer: Right At Home

Right At Home Location: Peachtree City, GA (in-home care)

(in-home care) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, stock options, flexible schedule, mileage reimbursement, paid training

Very similar to the Home Health Aide role, but listed specifically for CNA/PCA caregivers. You’ll provide personal care, companionship, and support for daily tasks, with extra pay for some shorter shifts and a recognition/rewards program.

Employer: Parkside Dental Practice (supported by Heartland Dental)

Location: Peachtree City, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Guaranteed base salary + uncapped earnings via collections (exact amount not listed)

(exact amount not listed) Benefits: Unlimited discretionary PTO, health insurance, retirement plans, profit share bonuses, stock purchase options, CE & mentorship

Lead a community-focused general practice with full clinical autonomy and strong admin support. Includes mentorship in general, endo, Invisalign, and oral surgery, plus a Doctor Mastery Program and a pathway to FAGD.

Employer: Applied Behavioral Strategies LLC

Location: Clinic in Tyrone, GA (serving the Peachtree City area)

(serving the Peachtree City area) Type: Other/trainee role (paid training)

(paid training) Pay: Up to $24.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k)

Perfect for someone who loves working with kids and wants to grow in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA). You’ll get paid training, close supervision, and hands-on experience helping children build communication, social, and daily living skills in a small, supportive clinic.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar roles posted too. Don’t wait too long; healthcare jobs in this area tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.