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Peachtree City
🏥 Peachtree City Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
2 days ago
Peachtree City’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from in-home care to clinic work and dentistry. If you’re looking to help patients close to home, these roles are worth a look.
Home Health Aide – Flexible Schedule & Same-Day Pay
- Employer: Right At Home
- Location: Peachtree City, GA (in-home care)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, stock options, flexible schedule, mileage reimbursement, paid training
This role is all about one-on-one care in clients’ homes—help with bathing, dressing, meals, light housekeeping, and rides to appointments. Good fit if you’re a Home Health Aide, CNA, or PCA who wants flexible hours, same-day pay, and strong local office support.
CNA / PCA In‑Home Caregiver – Same-Day Pay
- Employer: Right At Home
- Location: Peachtree City, GA (in-home care)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, stock options, flexible schedule, mileage reimbursement, paid training
Very similar to the Home Health Aide role, but listed specifically for CNA/PCA caregivers. You’ll provide personal care, companionship, and support for daily tasks, with extra pay for some shorter shifts and a recognition/rewards program.
General Dentist – Parkside Dental Practice
- Employer: Parkside Dental Practice (supported by Heartland Dental)
- Location: Peachtree City, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Guaranteed base salary + uncapped earnings via collections (exact amount not listed)
- Benefits: Unlimited discretionary PTO, health insurance, retirement plans, profit share bonuses, stock purchase options, CE & mentorship
Lead a community-focused general practice with full clinical autonomy and strong admin support. Includes mentorship in general, endo, Invisalign, and oral surgery, plus a Doctor Mastery Program and a pathway to FAGD.
Registered Behavior Technician (RBT) Trainee – Clinic-Based ABA
- Employer: Applied Behavioral Strategies LLC
- Location: Clinic in Tyrone, GA (serving the Peachtree City area)
- Type: Other/trainee role (paid training)
- Pay: Up to $24.00/hour
- Benefits: 401(k)
Perfect for someone who loves working with kids and wants to grow in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA). You’ll get paid training, close supervision, and hands-on experience helping children build communication, social, and daily living skills in a small, supportive clinic.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar roles posted too. Don’t wait too long; healthcare jobs in this area tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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