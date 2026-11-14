Peachtree City has some very special cats waiting for loving homes. All of these kitties are at the same local shelter and would love to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Solid black

Solid black Shelter: Fayette County Animal Shelter

Phone: (770) 631-7210

Barney is a tiny black baby boy who’s just starting life and needs a safe, loving home to grow up in. Call the shelter to ask about his vetting, vaccines, and adoption fee.

👉 Meet Barney and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Shelter: Fayette County Animal Shelter

Phone: (770) 631-7210

Wilma is a soft cream-colored baby girl who would love a cozy lap and a gentle family. The shelter can share more about her health checks and adoption fee.

👉 Meet Wilma and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young adult

Young adult Gender: Female

Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Shelter: Fayette County Animal Shelter

Phone: (770) 631-7210

Phoebe is a young brown beauty, past the tiny kitten stage but still very youthful. Ask the shelter about her spay status, vaccines, and how she does with other pets.

👉 Meet Phoebe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Solid black

Solid black Shelter: Fayette County Animal Shelter

Phone: (770) 631-7210

Betty is a sweet black baby girl who’s ready to grow up with a family of her own. Contact the shelter to learn about her medical care so far and adoption details.

👉 Meet Betty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Shelter: Fayette County Animal Shelter

Phone: (770) 631-7210

Fred is an orange baby boy, the classic “ginger” kitten so many people love. The shelter can tell you more about his vetting, personality, and adoption fee.

👉 Meet Fred and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young adult

Young adult Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Fayette County Animal Shelter

Phone: (770) 631-7210

Monica is a lovely young gray cat who may be a great fit if you want a cat who’s a bit older than a tiny kitten. Call to ask how she does with kids, cats, or dogs, and about her medical history.

👉 Meet Monica and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Shelter: Fayette County Animal Shelter

Phone: (770) 631-7210

Esmerelda is a brown baby girl with lots of growing and learning ahead of her. The shelter can share details on her vaccines, spay plans, and adoption fee.

👉 Meet Esmerelda and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to Fayette County Animal Shelter at (770) 631-7210 or click the links above to learn more and apply. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.