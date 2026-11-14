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🐱 Sweet Peachtree City Cats Ready for Adoption Today
Peachtree City has some very special cats waiting for loving homes. All of these kitties are at the same local shelter and would love to meet you.
Barney
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Solid black
- Shelter: Fayette County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (770) 631-7210
Barney is a tiny black baby boy who’s just starting life and needs a safe, loving home to grow up in. Call the shelter to ask about his vetting, vaccines, and adoption fee.
👉 Meet Barney and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Wilma
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream/Ivory
- Shelter: Fayette County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (770) 631-7210
Wilma is a soft cream-colored baby girl who would love a cozy lap and a gentle family. The shelter can share more about her health checks and adoption fee.
👉 Meet Wilma and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Phoebe
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Shelter: Fayette County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (770) 631-7210
Phoebe is a young brown beauty, past the tiny kitten stage but still very youthful. Ask the shelter about her spay status, vaccines, and how she does with other pets.
👉 Meet Phoebe and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Betty
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Solid black
- Shelter: Fayette County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (770) 631-7210
Betty is a sweet black baby girl who’s ready to grow up with a family of her own. Contact the shelter to learn about her medical care so far and adoption details.
👉 Meet Betty and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Fred
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Shelter: Fayette County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (770) 631-7210
Fred is an orange baby boy, the classic “ginger” kitten so many people love. The shelter can tell you more about his vetting, personality, and adoption fee.
👉 Meet Fred and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Monica
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Shelter: Fayette County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (770) 631-7210
Monica is a lovely young gray cat who may be a great fit if you want a cat who’s a bit older than a tiny kitten. Call to ask how she does with kids, cats, or dogs, and about her medical history.
👉 Meet Monica and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Esmerelda
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Shelter: Fayette County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (770) 631-7210
Esmerelda is a brown baby girl with lots of growing and learning ahead of her. The shelter can share details on her vaccines, spay plans, and adoption fee.
👉 Meet Esmerelda and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to Fayette County Animal Shelter at (770) 631-7210 or click the links above to learn more and apply. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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