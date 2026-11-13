📅 80s–00s cover band night at Grazing Here

Looking for a fun night out? The Fuze Band is playing at Grazing Here on November 14, 2026 from 8:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

They’re a high-energy cover and tribute band from the Cumming/Woodstock area, playing 80s, 90s, 00s hits, plus country and rock classics.

📍 Grazing Here

2850 Georgia 54, Peachtree City, GA 30269, United States

Grab some food, enjoy the music, and make it a night out with friends or a date night.