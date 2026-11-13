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Peachtree City
📅 Fuze Band live at Grazing Here on Nov 14, 2026
10 days ago
📅 80s–00s cover band night at Grazing Here
Looking for a fun night out? The Fuze Band is playing at Grazing Here on November 14, 2026 from 8:00 PM to 11:00 PM.
They’re a high-energy cover and tribute band from the Cumming/Woodstock area, playing 80s, 90s, 00s hits, plus country and rock classics.
📍 Grazing Here
2850 Georgia 54, Peachtree City, GA 30269, United States
Grab some food, enjoy the music, and make it a night out with friends or a date night.
More Info: Fuze at Grazing Here | Visit Peachtree City
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