Peachtree City has a nice mix of sales and communications roles right now, from entry level to seasoned manager. If you’re in sales or public affairs, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: Interfor

Interfor Location: Peachtree City, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (plus bonus and benefits)

Competitive, based on experience (plus bonus and benefits) Why it’s interesting: Lead government relations, strategic communications, stakeholder engagement, and sustainability reporting across North America. This role reports to the VP level, includes short-term bonus, 3 weeks’ vacation to start, 401(k) match, employee share purchase match, and employer-paid medical and dental, and involves regular U.S. travel with some trips to Canada.

Employer: Vector Marketing

Vector Marketing Location: Peachtree City, GA (virtual interviews, local sales)

Type: Part-time / flexible

Pay: $25.00 base per appointment or commission (whichever is higher)

Why it’s interesting: Entry-level sales role with paid training, selling Cutco kitchen and home products through one-on-one appointments. Great if you need flexible hours, weekly pay, and a schedule that can fit around school, another job, or family.

Employer: Gerresheimer

Location: Peachtree City, GA (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes 401(k) match, medical/RX/dental/vision, and wellness perks)

Not listed (includes 401(k) match, medical/RX/dental/vision, and wellness perks) Why it’s interesting: Lead B2B sales and account management for pharmaceutical glass packaging, with about 50% travel and a focus on new business and key accounts. Comes with training support, education reimbursement, 401(k) match up to 4.5%, and wellness incentives in a global manufacturing company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the company has related roles or future openings worth watching.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.